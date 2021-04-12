Bellaire High School has record-breaking 9 valedictorians

A sign is seen outside of Bellaire High School in Bellaire, Texas, on April 12, 2021.

BELLAIRE, Texas – One Houston Independent School District high school is making history in June. Bellaire High School‘s Class of 2021 will have a record-breaking nine valedictorians crossing the stage this year.

The students, Alkiviades Boukas, Daniel Chen, Evie Tsen-Ying Kao, Angela Ling, Miles Mackenzie, Wenson Tsiah-Hao Tang, Christopher Zhou and twin sisters Annie and Shirley Zhu all have a perfect 5.0 GPA.

“These students are inspiring examples of what can be achieved through dedication and hard work,” said HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan in a written statement. “I am incredibly proud of all of them for this milestone achievement and know that they are also actively involved at Bellaire High School. Balancing school and extracurriculars is no easy feat, and they were able to do it and maintain a 5.0 GPA. I am confident each of them will find tremendous success and ultimately give back to our community in amazing ways.”

The historic ennead will join other HISD valedictorians and salutatorians at the annual Scholars Recognition Ceremony at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Delmar Stadium.