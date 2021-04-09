5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, April 9

In this undated handout issued by Buckingham Palace of a painting by Australian-born artist Ralph Heimans, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, is photographed in the year of his retirement from public engagements set in The Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle. He's shown wearing the sash of the Order of the Elephant, Denmark's highest-ranking honor in 2017 in England.

Here are things to know for Friday, April 9:

1. Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99.

2. Victim killed in wrong-way crash on Westpark Tollway identified as Houston R&B singer

The victim killed in a wrong-way crash Wednesday on Westpark Tollway has been identified as Houston’s R&B singer JaeRene.

The crash happened on Westpark Tollway near Fondren around 2 a.m. when a driver going the wrong way hit a vehicle with four other people in it, investigators said.

Deputies said a female passenger, later identified as 19-year-old Jaelyn “JaeRene” Chapman, in the other vehicle involved died and three other people from that vehicle were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the wrong-way driver was believed to be intoxicated and was charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault.

3. Man charged in connection to shooting that killed 1, injured 5 at Bryan cabinet business

One person was killed and five people were wounded Thursday in a shooting at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, police said, and the suspect is now in custody.

Bryan police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Larry Bollin of Grimes County. Bollin has since been charged with murder and booked into the Brazos County Jail and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond. More charges may possibly be filed Friday.

Police said four of the five victims who were shot at the business are in critical condition. One person who was shot at the original scene had non-life-threatening injuries. Another victim who was shot at a different location has been identified as a DPS Trooper. Officials said the trooper was shot while pursuing the suspect. Officials said he was taken to a hospital and remains in stable condition.

4. 12-year-old robbed at gunpoint while walking home from school

A 12-year-old was robbed at gunpoint while walking home from school, deputies said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies responded to reports of a robbery in the 8100 block of Wooded Terrace Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said the 12-year-old was walking home when another juvenile robbed him/her at gunpoint.

The juvenile male suspect was taken into custody.

5. KPRC 2 Investigates why so many answers remain hidden after the deadly Texas winter storm

Almost two months after a winter storm crippled Texas, people are still struggling to repair their homes and some residents are still without water.

Texans not only want their homes fixed and utilities to stay on, but they also want answers from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) about who is to blame for the massive blackouts.

Read more.

