Several Houston-area school districts report problems with online STAAR testing

HOUSTON – Several school districts in the Houston area reported problems Tuesday with the online version of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test.

In an email obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates, officials at the Texas Education Agency notified schools of technical difficulties with online STAAR testing.

“Our vendor, ETS, is currently investigating the reports,” the email read.

Officials at several school districts, including Spring Branch, Goose Creek, Needville and Dickinson, confirmed some students are having problems accessing the online testing platform.

Officials at most districts said they are following TEA guidelines regarding how to proceed with testing, but some district officials said they have called off testing for Tuesday.

Officials at the Aldine Independent School District said they are only administering paper-based assessments, and testing is proceeding as planned.

This developing story will be updated.