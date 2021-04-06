Houston International Film Festival kicks off April 22

It’s showtime! The 54th annual WorldFest is set to open this month in Houston.

The Houston International Film Festival takes place April 22-25 at Cinemark 16 located within Memorial City Mall.

The film festival will showcase 35 new, award-winning independent feature films and more than 100 shorts from around the globe.

According to its website, WorldFest seeks “to recognize and honor outstanding creative excellence in film, to validate brilliant abilities, to promote cultural tourism for Houston, to educate young people in the cinematic arts, to develop film production in the region and to add to the rich cultural fabric of the city of Houston.”

The event is open to the general public. Film passes can be purchased online by clicking here.