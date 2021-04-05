Ask 2: What are the best ways to enter the Houston Downtown Tunnels?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Where is the best way to enter Houston’s underground tunnel system?

Answer: There are three ways to enter the Houston Tunnel System.

Two entrances offer the most direct access to the tunnels. The most widely known is located at the corner of McKinney and Main near the Main Street Square rail stop. The Wells Fargo Plaza near Louisiana Street also offers direct access.

Another easier way to enter is in Enterprise Plaza on Dallas Street. Keep in mind this is in an office building and may close around the same time as the offices.

To view a full map of the tunnels and for more information on hours, click here.

Ad

Do you have a question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.