Ask 2: Does Houston still have the underground mall? If so, is it still operating?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Does Houston still have the underground mall? If so, is it still operating?

Answer: Yes and yes.

The Downtown Houston Tunnel System continues to operate normally as more downtown workers are reporting back to their offices. Restaurants, hair salons, banks, and other businesses are currently operating under current Texas COVID-19 reopening guidelines.

The tunnels are open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Click here for a full map of the downtown tunnels and list of businesses.

