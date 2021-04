Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – A woman was killed after a shooting in west Houston, according to Houston police.

HPD said a report of a shooting came in at 12:37 p.m. near 11200 Richmond Ave.

Officials said a vehicle was shot six times, and then the suspect’s vehicle fled. A woman was struck and killed at the scene, according to HPD.

HPD said it is unclear what caused the shooting.

This remains an active scene.