Cypress venue reopens nearly 4 years after Hurricane Harvey damage

HOUSTON – On Easter Sunday, The Centrum welcomed the congregation of Cypress Creek Christian Church. This reopening comes after a nearly four-year closure following damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.

The Centrum has served as a pillar in the Spring and Klein community for 20 years, according to Community Impact Newspaper. The 21,000-square-foot venue serves as a place for church services and performing arts events for local organizations.

The facility has been closed to the public during ongoing renovations and negotiations with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, per Community Impact.