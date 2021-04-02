Vigil held for 6-year-old who was shot and killed by a relative in Pasadena

HOUSTON, Texas – It was an emotional evening for loved ones as they remembered 6-year-old Laurianne Walker who was shot and killed last month.

“We came to celebrate the life of my little cousin whose life was lost,” relative Myleshia Smiley said.

On Thursday evening, several people gathered to comfort one another as they shared stories of a life that was taken far too soon.

“We got to stop the violence against kids and elders in Houston and around the state. We just got to stop the violence,” family friend Rhonda Gaye said.

Relatives said Walker was shot twice and later died at the hospital after an argument over a clogged toilet at a Pasadena apartment complex.

Raymeon Means, 35, is charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting and remains behind bars.

”There’s no sense to not have justice for you killing a 6-year-old for no apparent reason,” said Gaye.

The family is no stranger to tragedy.

Just as heartbreaking, relatives say the 6-year-old’s mother is the aunt of three children who were recently killed in a crash in Spring.

Days before Laurionne will be laid to rest, loved ones came together to help the family get through such a difficult time.

”We all showed love by sending off balloons and, you know, praying for her,” Smiley said