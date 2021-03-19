6-year-old girl shot to death by relative over spilled water, police say

Generic Police car waiting along a road to pull over a car

PASADENA, Texas – A 6-year-old girl is dead after being shot multiple times by a relative in Pasadena on Friday, police said.

Pasadena police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 3637 Shaver Street around 11:30 a.m.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, the 6-year-old was shot by her relative over spilled water.

The child was transported to Bayshore Hospital where she later died, police said.

Police said the suspect is now in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.