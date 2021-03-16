Family remembers mother, 3 children killed in suspected drunk driver crash

HOUSTON – Daniel Canada has been sitting in the Harris County Jail since about noon Monday, accused of killing a mother and three children.

The victim’s family say the allegations are hard for them as they try to cope with their loses.

“It didn’t set in right away. You got to try and get your mind on that,” said Gladys House-El, the grand-aunt of the three young boys.

For House-El, it’s hard to come to terms with knowing three of her grand-nephews were killed in a suspected drunk driving crash. She last saw the brothers, who ranged in age from 7 months to 5 years old, at a family gathering in December.

“They enjoyed having fun. They were racing. We were racing in the street,” House-El said.

The boys’ mother, 28-year-old Porschia Branch, was also killed after Harris County Precinct 4 Constables said 35-year-old Daniel Canada was drunk with a blood alcohol level of at least .15 when he slammed into the family’s car, causing it to burst into flames and result in a seven car pile-up. The wreck that happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, caused the intersection of FM-2920 and Gosling to be shut down for hours.

“What did she go through? What did she, my niece Porscha, go through when trying to get out with an infant, a 7-month-old and the other children in the car?” House-El asked.

On Tuesday, House-El said she’s just doing her best to stay strong for her family, especially the children’s father Damien House.

“That’s all you can do is say, ‘Hey, I love you, and time will have to cure it.’ Keep praying, and keep showing the love,” House-El said.

Canada faces four counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

As for the victims in this case, funeral arrangements have not been finalized.