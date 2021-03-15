Woman, child killed in 7-vehicle crash in Klein area

A woman and a child were killed Sunday in a multi-vehicle crash in the Klein area, according to Harris County Constables.

Spring firefighters responded to the 7-vehicle crash at FM 2920 and Gosling Road. Officials said multiple people were injured and several vehicles were on fire.

As of 10:30 p.m., officials confirmed two deaths at the scene.

Officials said two children, siblings, were transported by Life Flight in critical condition. The two children were from the vehicle of same vehicle as to the deceased.

Another individual from another vehicle was transported by ground with nonlife-threatening injuries, investigators said.

All other occupants involved had no or minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Witnesses at the scene said speeding may have been involved in the crash.

An investigation is underway. Drivers are asked to avoid this area.