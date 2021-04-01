‘Clear and present danger’: Ex-girlfriend granted protective order against Tom Hanks’ son, Chet

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Chet Hanks – the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson – and his girlfriend Kiana Parker lived in Sugar Land when their relationship recently ended in violence, court documents say.

The younger Hanks and Parker have taken legal action against each other since the January incident, and a Fort Bend County judge granted a protective order against him.

In a lawsuit Hanks filed against Parker this month, his attorney said Hanks ended the relationship in January after he learned that Parker “fraudulently made charges to his debit card,” totaling more than $5,000.

The next day, Parker “brought three menacing large men” to their Sugar Land rental home, court documents say, and Parker “smashed (Hanks) over the face with (a) pot and cut him with (a kitchen) knife,” causing him to bleed “profusely.”

In her request for a protective order following the same incident, Parker said the three men were helping her move out and that she was the victim of physical and verbal abuse by Hanks that day, and many times prior.

Ad

“(H)e pushed me against the cars and wrestled me around the cars” outside their Sugar Land home that day in January “while dragging me across the pavement,” Parker wrote in an affidavit. “I was screaming and asking for help.”

A bystander called Sugar Land police. A spokesperson for the department confirmed that officers responded to the scene that day.

“(Parker) told police she arrived at the house to retrieve personal belongings, and her boyfriend assaulted her and damaged her cell phone,” the police report said. “The woman suffered visible injuries to her elbow and arm.”

“Sugar Land PD later charged Chester Marlon Hanks, 30, of California, with assault family violence. The charges were submitted to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office,” the police report concluded.

In the end, the Fort Bend County DA’s office did not accept charges against Hanks. However, a Fort Bend County judge granted Parker’s request for a protective order against Hanks.

Ad

“The Court finds that family violence has occurred, was committed by Chester Marlon Hanks, and there is a clear and present danger that family violence committed by Chester Marlon Hanks is likely to occur again in the future unless restrained by the Court,” the protective order said.

Hanks faces a fine and up to six months in jail if he violates the protective order, which prohibits him from communicating with Parker, going near her, and possessing a firearm, among other things.

Parker’s attorney, Marty Singer, called Parker’s claims “completely false, fabricated and fictional.”

“The day after Chet Hanks confronted Kiana Parker about stealing money from his credit card, while Ms. Parker was accompanied by a huge male carrying a gun, she viciously attacked Chet with a knife, which caused him to profusely bleed,” the statement said in part. “It is all on video and the undisputed video tells the whole story.”

Ad

Singer’s office did not provide the video mentioned in the statement.