Ask 2: When will tree pollen let up?

Question: When will tree pollen let up? The yellow dusting on my car is so tiresome.

Answer: The Houston Health Department is currently reporting extremely heavy counts of tree pollen.

According to Pollen.com, the 5-day forecast in Houston is medium-high, and the top allergens are Oak, Ash and Hackberry.

According to an allergy guide by Zyrtec, tree pollen tends to be high from March-May, before dropping to moderate levels in June and low levels in October.

