New road, trail development will connect Sugar Land Memorial Park to Brazos River Park

A new road and trail development will create a path between Sugar Land’s Memorial Park and Brazos River Park.

According to Community Impact, a milelong road and trail that will connect the park are expected to be finished in early spring.

Current routes from Memorial Park to Brazos River Park require visitors to take a 7-mile commute from University Blvd. and around Highway 59 or a 1.5-mile hike via Lake Loop.

Community Impact reports the new passage will include a two-lane concrete road and accompanying 8-foot concrete trail with landscaping, lighting, irrigation and drainage services, which were included in the city’s 2013 bond election.

According to Sugar Land Communications Director Doug Adolph, the completion of the road and trail will provide accessibility to the entire 420-acre park site.

According to Community Impact, the project is estimated to have cost $2.2 million.