Here’s where you can get your COVID-19 vaccination card laminated for free

Ana Gonzalez
, Digital Contributor

Syringes with doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, are shown next to vaccination cards, Saturday, March 13, 2021, on the first day of operations at a mass vaccination site at the Lumen Field Events Center in Seattle, which adjoins the field where the NFL football Seattle Seahawks and the MLS soccer Seattle Sounders play their games. The site, which is the largest civilian-run vaccination site in the country, will operate only a few days a week until city and county officials can get more doses of the vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Received your COVID-19 vaccines? Why not have your card laminated as proof?

Two office supply stores are offering free lamination services for your vaccination card for a limited time.

Customers are invited to visit any Staples or Office Depot/OfficeMax location with their completed COVID-19 vaccination card to get it laminated at no cost.

Office Depot/OfficeMax customers can take advantage of the free lamination offer by July 25 using coupon code “52516714″ at the register.

Staples customers can simply show up to any Houston-area Staples store.

The offer allows customers to carry proof of vaccination as many businesses and events are beginning to open up after lengthy COVID-19 closures and cancellations.

