Here’s where you can get your COVID-19 vaccination card laminated for free

HOUSTON – Received your COVID-19 vaccines? Why not have your card laminated as proof?
Two office supply stores are offering free lamination services for your vaccination card for a limited time.
Customers are invited to visit any Staples or Office Depot/OfficeMax location with their completed COVID-19 vaccination card to get it laminated at no cost.
Protect your proof of vaccination. Get a coupon for a FREE lamination of your completed COVID-19 vaccination card. Offer valid in-store only. Ends 7/25/21— Office Depot (@officedepot) March 25, 2021
Office Depot/OfficeMax customers can take advantage of the free lamination offer by July 25 using coupon code “52516714″ at the register.
Staples customers can simply show up to any Houston-area Staples store.
The offer allows customers to carry proof of vaccination as many businesses and events are beginning to open up after lengthy COVID-19 closures and cancellations.