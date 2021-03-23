Ask 2: Can you laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card?

A vaccination record card is shown during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for Spring Branch Independent School District education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. School employees who registered were given the Pfizer vaccine.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Can you laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card?

Answer: Yes.

KPRC 2 reached out to a Houston-area Staples, where the office supply company is offering free lamination services to COVID-19 vaccination cards once you have received both shots. Just bring in your card and the associate will laminate your card for you at no cost.

The free lamination offer is good until April 3, according to Staples.

Studies for a third booster shot by Pfizer-BioNTech are being conducted at this time and will work the same way as the first two shots to combat the emerging variants, NBC News reported. While we won’t see a booster shot until much later, some experts say the COVID-19 vaccine will be annual, just like the flu shot.

