Kingwood-based crawfish and seafood business opens second location in Spring

HOUSTON – Swamp Donkeys Crawfish and Seafood is opening a second location in Spring.

The outdoor establishment offers live and boiled crawfish, shrimp and crab at market price. It also has swamp combos, featuring corn and potatoes with your choice of seafood, and kid’s meals with corn dog or pizza with a choice of chips and drink. Other sides include sausages, mushrooms and butter.

Swamp Donkeys is located at the Track Shack at 25811 W. Hardy Road.

The Kingwood-based business celebrated its grand opening in mid-March.

The soft opening hours are Thursday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information or bulk orders, customers can call 281-813-7500.