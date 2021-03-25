LIST: Stores that are open, closed on Easter Sunday

Easter is Sunday, April 4.

Here is a list of major stores and whether they will be open or closed on the holiday.

Aldi: Closed

Apple: Closed

Best Buy: Best Buy is open with reduced hours, varying by location.

Central Market: Closed

Costco: Closed

CVS: CVS is open on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary by location.

H-E-B: Closed

Home Depot: Home Depot is open on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary by location.

Kroger: Kroger is open on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary by location.

Lowe’s: Closed

Mi Tienda: Mi Tienda is open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Sam’s Club: Closed

Target: Closed

Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s is open with reduced hours, varying by location.

Walgreen’s: Walgreen’s is open on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary by location.

Walmart: Walmart is open from 7 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary by location.

Whole Foods: Whole Foods is open on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary by location.