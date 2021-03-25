LIST: Stores that are open, closed on Easter Sunday

Easter is Sunday, April 4.
Here is a list of major stores and whether they will be open or closed on the holiday.
Aldi: Closed
Apple: Closed
Best Buy: Best Buy is open with reduced hours, varying by location.
Central Market: Closed
Costco: Closed
CVS: CVS is open on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary by location.
H-E-B: Closed
Home Depot: Home Depot is open on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary by location.
Kroger: Kroger is open on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary by location.
Lowe’s: Closed
Mi Tienda: Mi Tienda is open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
Sam’s Club: Closed
Target: Closed
Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s is open with reduced hours, varying by location.
Walgreen’s: Walgreen’s is open on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary by location.
Walmart: Walmart is open from 7 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary by location.
Whole Foods: Whole Foods is open on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary by location.