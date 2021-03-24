Mayor Turner, Judge Hidalgo request extension for vaccine clinic at NRG Park

Vehicles line up at a vaccine clinic at NRG Park in Houston on Feb. 26, 2021.

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo are requesting an extension of the FEMA supersite at NRG Park.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic, which opened on Feb. 24, was scheduled to remain at NRG Park for three weeks. Now, Turner and Hidalgo are asking for the site to remain open through at least May 31.

According to Turner and Hidalgo, as of Sunday, 12.1% of the Harris County population ages 16 and over have been fully vaccinated.

“The CVC has successfully enabled the distribution of 6,000 vaccine doses per day, seven days a week, since late February, and has helped to reduce racial and geographic disparities in vaccine distribution in Harris County and the city of Houston,” the letter read, in part.

