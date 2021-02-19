NRG Park named a FEMA COVID-19 vaccination super site; Here’s what you need to know

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Friday that a Federal Emergency Management Agency COVID-19 vaccination super site will open Tuesday at NRG Park.
Hidalgo said in a tweet that the site will vaccinate 42,000 people a week for three weeks.
People will be selected from the Harris County waitlist and the City of Houston’s waitlist. You can register for both at http://readyharris.org.
