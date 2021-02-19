NRG Park named a FEMA COVID-19 vaccination super site; Here’s what you need to know

Vehicles wait at a drive-thru vaccine clinic held at NRG Park in Houston on Jan. 15, 2021.

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Friday that a Federal Emergency Management Agency COVID-19 vaccination super site will open Tuesday at NRG Park.

Hidalgo said in a tweet that the site will vaccinate 42,000 people a week for three weeks.

People will be selected from the Harris County waitlist and the City of Houston’s waitlist. You can register for both at http://readyharris.org.