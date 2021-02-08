66ºF

Houston, Dallas eyed as starter spots for FEMA vaccination ‘super sites’ in Texas, Abbott says

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Vehicles wait at a drive-thru vaccine clinic held at NRG Park in Houston on Jan. 15, 2021.
HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is working with the state to create two vaccination sites with an additional 5,000 to 6,000 vaccinations per day.

The sites would be operational seven days a week for eight weeks, according to Abbott’s tweet on the matter.

Abbott added that expansion may extend to other places.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo sounded off on Abbott’s news, saying she’s ready to support the effort, particularly with approximately 300,000 people on the waitlist and they’re “able to distribute more vaccines than (they’re) getting.”

