Student whose dorm room was stormed by SFA police files lawsuit

Christin Evans speaks outside her lawyer's office in Houston on March 23, 2021.

HOUSTON – A Houston student whose dorm room at Stephen F. Austin State University was stormed last year has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the school and her former roommates.

Investigators said officers barged into Christin Evans’ dorm room Sept. 14, 2020, after campus police received a call from the community advisor at the dorm, saying a student was threatening to stab another student with scissors and may have been experiencing a manic episode.

Police said officers responded accordingly but changed their posture once they realized Evans was asleep in her room when they entered.

Investigators said it turned out that the call was false, and six students were accused of orchestrating the incident. None of the six students were charged with a crime.

Ad

In the lawsuit filed Monday, Evans accused the school and others of violating her right to due process and equal protection, negligence and gross negligence.