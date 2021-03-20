Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash near Buc-ee’s on Katy Freeway

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – A truck driver was killed in a three-vehicle crash near Buc-ee’s on the Katy Freeway Friday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Safety.

Officials said the tanker truck was on fire and forced multiple lanes of the freeway to be closed. The crash happened on I-10 westbound at Cane Island Parkway in Fort Bend County.

However, there were no other injuries.

Katy Police Department and DPS are working the scene.

DPS said the freeway will be shut down for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the areas surrounding Buc-ee’s.