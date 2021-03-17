Man accused in fiery crash that killed mother, 3 children, appears in court

HOUSTON – Family members of the victims were in the courtroom Tuesday, including the husband and father of the woman killed.

Family members of victims Porsha Branch, 28, and her three children, ages seven months, 5, and 2, were visibly upset when authorities brought the suspect into the courtroom.

Daniel Canada, 35, faces four counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

According to Harris County officials, Canada was drunk with a blood-alcohol level of at least .15 when he slammed into another car, killing a mother and her three children. The fiery crash resulted in a seven-car pileup on Sunday night.

The first intoxication charge was set at $200,000 and a hearing is set for Friday to determine if authorities can hold him at no bond or raise the others to meet $200,000. As far as bond conditions go, part of that the judge ordered house arrest and a GPS tracker, meaning Canada must stay at home 24 hours a day, seven days a week.