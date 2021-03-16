Green treats to try with the family this St. Patrick’s Day

Celebrate a family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day with an assortment of sweet treats.

From green doughnuts to lemonade, food establishments have rolled out special menu items just for the occasion.

Here’s what to try before it’s gone!

Crumbl Cookies

This week, Crumbl Cookies rotating menu features a theme of green with Mint Brownie and Key Lime Pie flavored cookies. In the spirit of the Irish holiday, the bakery is also offering a cookie topped with Lucky Charms.

Krispy Kreme

The Luck O’ the Doughnuts Collection has arrived at Krispy Kreme!

The collection, available through March 17, features Lucky Unicorn, Lucky Leprechaun, Lucky Gold Coins, and Lucky Sprinkles decorated doughnuts.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, customers wearing green can get a free green glazed doughnut, no purchase is necessary. The promo is available in-store, for pick-up and the drive-thru while supplies last.

Ad

McDonald’s

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake and Shamrock Oreo McFlurry are back for St. Patrick’s Day!

Get it before they’re gone.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s wants you to get into the St. Paddy’s Day spirit with its special green lemonade.