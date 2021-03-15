Fort Bend County public libraries reopen to indoor visitors

The Fort Bend County public library system has reopened five of its locations after being closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Library members will now be able to visit the following locations in person: George Memorial Library in Richmond, Cinco Ranch Branch Library in Katy, Missouri City Branch Library, Sienna Branch Library, and the University Branch Library in Sugar Land.

According to Fort Bend County Libraries, the reopening permits visitors to browse book collections, complete a library-card application in person, use the computers and use study rooms on a limited basis.

Additionally, Fort Bend County residents are able to check out mobile WiFi hotspots and launchpads on a first-come, first-served basis.

Upon arrival, all visitors will undergo a temperature check and be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines while in the library.

Those unable to wear masks can utilize curbside pick-up service, which remains available at all locations including those now reopened.