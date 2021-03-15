City leaders, Houstonians react to news of Chief Acevedo leaving for Miami

Houston police chief Art Acevedo and Charlene Davis embrace after Davis prayed for him as she stood in line at a public visitation for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Monday, June 8, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has accepted a position to become the next police chief in Miami, leaving Houston after just over four years in the role.

Acevedo said his decision to accept the job offer coincided with the approaching end of Mayor Sylvester Turner’s final term.

Acevedo said he “was not looking for this opportunity when it arose, but with the end of Mayor Turner’s final term in office fast-approaching, and my strong desire to continue serving as a police officer, we decided the timing for this move was good.”

In response to the news, Mayor Turner took to Twitter to congratulate Acevedo and called him “one of the nation’s leading voices in law enforcement.”

I hate to see him leave Houston, but this is an extraordinary opportunity for him at a time when he is one of the nation's leading voices in law enforcement. — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) March 15, 2021

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared his farewell to Acevedo, writing “Wishing Chief @ArtAcevedo and his family all the best. I’ve enjoyed our friendship and close working relationship. He will be missed,” on Twitter.

Wishing Chief @ArtAcevedo and his family all the best. I’ve enjoyed our friendship and close working relationship. He will be missed. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 15, 2021

Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious also tweeted her well-wishes to Acevedo, calling him the city’s “strongest advocate of public safety.”

⁦@ArtAcevedo⁩ has been this cities strongest advocate for #publicsafety. Refusing to bend to politics, he put citizens first. He will be greatly missed but wishing him all the very best in Miami. Houston’s loss is their gain. https://t.co/xy4xyP9y4A — Rania Mankarious (@theraniareport) March 15, 2021

Among Houstonians, there were mixed reactions to the sudden news of Acevedo’s departure.

Here’s a look at the response on social media:

Oh no! Chief you are a part of Houston! Will miss you! Best of luck. God Bless you and family. — SulemaChapa (@Sulema95388285) March 15, 2021

Good, maybe we can get someone that can fight crime better — osito (@obdulio32) March 15, 2021

Chief Art Acevedo, @ArtAcevedo. Thank you for serving as Police Chief in @HoustonTX and in Austin, Texas, while I lived in those great cities. You agreed to become Chief of Police in @Miami. You have served honorably. You will be missed. — Janet Mayfield, MLA (@theflutelady) March 15, 2021

So Chief Acevedo moving to Miami. Hope he does better over there Cus he was crap here. 🥲 — 🗡Mikasa (@Ohellalison) March 15, 2021

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is leaving our city for Miami. 😞 Leaving some big shoes to fill. — 𝓙𝓮𝓼𝓼 ☕️ (@gonewiththeword) March 15, 2021

As bad as the police chief that I thought Art Acevedo was, at least he realized part of the problem with crime in Houston was the far left DA and activist judges. Good luck Miami, you'll need it. — Sam Barkley (@sambarkley) March 15, 2021

Congratulations, thank you for your service. We will miss you and your professionalism. — Sandra James (@SandraJ82821327) March 15, 2021

Won’t miss him. He’s a politician that lacks respect from his own team. — ReNegade (@illHaveAScrap) March 15, 2021

Bye! Time for someone who is more conservative and pro police — Wayne Norton (@pookiemonster84) March 15, 2021

What do you think about Acevedo’s departure? Let us know in the comments.