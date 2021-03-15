75ºF

Local News

City leaders, Houstonians react to news of Chief Acevedo leaving for Miami

Briana Edwards
, Digital Contributor

Tags: 
Local
,
Houston
,
HPD
,
Art Acevedo
Houston police chief Art Acevedo and Charlene Davis embrace after Davis prayed for him as she stood in line at a public visitation for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Monday, June 8, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has accepted a position to become the next police chief in Miami, leaving Houston after just over four years in the role.

[RELATED: Miami officials announce Art Acevedo to become their new police chief]

Acevedo said his decision to accept the job offer coincided with the approaching end of Mayor Sylvester Turner’s final term.

Acevedo said he “was not looking for this opportunity when it arose, but with the end of Mayor Turner’s final term in office fast-approaching, and my strong desire to continue serving as a police officer, we decided the timing for this move was good.”

In response to the news, Mayor Turner took to Twitter to congratulate Acevedo and called him “one of the nation’s leading voices in law enforcement.”

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared his farewell to Acevedo, writing “Wishing Chief @ArtAcevedo and his family all the best. I’ve enjoyed our friendship and close working relationship. He will be missed,” on Twitter.

Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious also tweeted her well-wishes to Acevedo, calling him the city’s “strongest advocate of public safety.”

Among Houstonians, there were mixed reactions to the sudden news of Acevedo’s departure.

Here’s a look at the response on social media:

What do you think about Acevedo’s departure? Let us know in the comments.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: