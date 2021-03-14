This Texas cafe named the ‘best hole-in-the-wall diner’ in the state

Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls has recently been named the “best hole-in-the-wall diner” in Texas.

There is a cozy cafe in the Texas Hill Country that is worth the four-hour drive from Houston.

Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls, which is about 40 miles northwest of downtown Austin, has recently been named the “best hole-in-the-wall diner” in Texas, according to MSN.com.

The classic Texas cafe opened in 1929 and relocated to its current location in 1946.

The award-winning menu features a range of breakfast fares, such as omelets, pancakes, French toast, biscuits with gravy and homemade cinnamon rolls. It also includes daily specials on homestyle meals, including smoked chicken, chicken and dumplings, pork ribs and sour cream chicken enchiladas.

The diner also has an entire happy hour devoted to pie. You can stop in weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m., according to MSN.