Family of woman shot, killed by son-in-law speaks out moments after suspect commits suicide

HOUSTON – The family of Esmeralda Garcia has just returned home to Port Isabel when they got word that Gregorio “Greg” Gaytan had committed suicide.

“We’re devastated again because their children are suffering another loss of a loved one. They just lost their grandmother now the babies lost their father. It didn’t have to come down to this,” said Garcia’s sister Isabel Alaniz.

Alaniz, Blanca Barbosa, and their mother said they traveled to Houston to be there for Garcia’s daughter and grandchildren but also to say their goodbyes.

“The least we could do is just take her flowers and tell her that we love her,” Alaniz said.

Garcia was shot Thursday night by Gaytan as she rushed to the family’s home after hearing her daughter and grandchildren were being held hostage inside their Cypress home.

“We never thought he would do this. He never showed those signs,” said Alaniz.

The family pleading with the public to speak out If they know anyone dealing with domestic violence. Their hope is that no one else will ever have to go through what they are.

“We have to be here for my mother again we just lost our dad 2 months ago to cancer so this right here, it’s a lot,” Alaniz said.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help cover Garcia’s funeral costs. Their plan is to have Garcia’s body transported to South Texas.

If you would like to help the family during this difficult time you can donate here.