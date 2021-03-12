Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of killing his mother-in-law, holding his wife and kids hostage

Gregorio Gayton, 32, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of his mother-in-law on March 12, 2021.

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a man after police said he held his wife and kids hostage and fatally shot his mother-in-law.

The incident happened around 8:55 p.m. Thursday at a home on Loyola Drive near Fleur De Lis Boulevard in the Cypress area, officials said.

According to authorities, a woman returned home where she and her children were held at gunpoint by her husband, Gregorio Gayton, 32. Authorities said the wife was able to contact her mother, but when she arrived at the home, Gayton shot and killed her.

“The mother began banging on the door of the garage demanding that the wife and children be released,” authorities said. “At that point the husband turned his attention to the mother-in-law, came outside and (it) appears he shot her multiple times.”

The wife and kids were able to escape the home and Gayton fled the scene wearing a Cowboys shirt and shorts, authorities said.

Authorities said a capital murder warrant has been issued for his arrest. Gayton is considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at 713-274-9100.