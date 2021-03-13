WATCH: Suspect caught on video stealing 3 small puppies from Webster pet store

HOUSTON – A Webster pet store is asking the public’s help in rescuing three small puppies stolen from the facility.

Petland Webster said the burglary occurred at 19722 Gulf Freeway overnight, the company confirmed.

According to the surveillance video provided by Petland, the suspect survived the containers hopping along where the dogs were being held before handpicking three dogs and placing them into a duffle bag.

The pet store said the dogs stolen were Rusty, an English Bulldog; Dulce, a Boston Terrier; and Milo, a French Bulldog.

Petland is working with local authorities to identify the suspect and recover the dogs, who were ready to be taken home by a loving family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Webster police at 281-332-2426.

“At Petland Webster, we are truly shocked and saddened by the news today that three of our beloved pups were taken from us,” Petland Webster said in an official statement. “These three puppies were ready to be taken home by a loving family. Unfortunately, there was a burglary, and we are working with the local law enforcement to do everything we can to recover Rusty, Dulce and Milo. We would welcome any tips or information that might help lead to their safe return.”

Ad

To watch the surveillance, click the player above.