Minute Maid Park’s ‘Blue House’ is moving again

HOUSTON – The ‘Blue House’ was once home to a prominent Houston accountant Arthur B. Cohn. Later it was a boarding house.

Now nobody seems to know what to do with it.

The familiar Victorian Home that has sat boarded-up and fenced-off on the 600 Block of Avenida De Las Americas, just across from Minute Maid Park’s Home Plate South entrance, for the last four years, is slated to make a short trip to the corner of Commerce and Hamilton, an empty lot.

The trip is about five minutes by car but will take several hours.

The reason for the move is to make room for what will eventually be a multi-use mid-rise building, a growing trend in the area, according to Jerry Garcia with Cherry House Moving.

This marks the third short-distance shuffle since 2003.

The Cohn house was once slated to be a Heritage Center, but the funding never fully materialized. The home enjoys protected status on the National Register of Historic Homes.

The historic property will likely move again, eventually to be relocated to a city park in Houston’s EADO area, according to a city official.