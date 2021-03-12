5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, March 12

Actor Matthew McConaughey attends 'Der Mandant' (The Lincoln Lawyer) - Berlin photocall at Hotel de Rome on April 6, 2011 in Berlin, Germany.

Here are things to know for Friday, March 12:

1. $1,400 individual checks may start arriving this weekend, White House says

The White House said Thursday the $1,400 direct payments for most Americans funded by the American Rescue Plan will start showing up in bank accounts as early as this weekend.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says payments will continue throughout the next several weeks.

2. ‘A true consideration:’ Matthew McConaughey hints at possibly running for Texas governor

Matthew McConaughey said he was truly considering a run for Texas governor during an interview with Crime Stoppers Houston.

McConaughey, 51, acknowledged the possibility of running for office during an interview on “The Balanced Voice” podcast about his best-selling book “Greenlights.”

Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO and host Rania Mankarious asked the actor if he was considering a run for Texas governor in his next lifetime, in which McConaughey answered, “It’s a true consideration.”

3. Essential workers want to be included in states Phase 1C vaccine list

It’s been a year since the coronavirus outbreak was declared a global pandemic.

Several employees like bus drivers and restaurant workers are wondering when they will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Dish Society restaurant said they were deemed essential a year ago and they should be included in Phase 1C.

4. CVS to administer COVID-19 vaccines at 74 more pharmacies across Texas: Here’s how to get an appointment

CVS Health announced Thursday that it will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations starting Sunday, March 14, at 74 additional CVS Pharmacy locations across Texas.

Appointments for the latest allocation of doses will start to become available for booking on Saturday, March 13, as stores receive shipments of vaccine.

These additional retail locations bring to 180 total CVS Pharmacy locations administering a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.

5. Judge approves 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death

A judge on Thursday granted prosecutors’ request to add a third-degree murder count against a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death, offering jurors an additional option for conviction and resolving an issue that might have delayed his trial for months.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill reinstated the charge after the former officer, Derek Chauvin, failed to get appellate courts to block it. Cahill had earlier rejected the charge as not warranted by the circumstances of Floyd’s death, but an appellate court ruling in an unrelated case established new grounds.

Chauvin already faced second-degree murder and manslaughter charges. Legal experts say the additional charge helps prosecutors by giving jurors another option to find Chauvin guilty of murder. Cahill told potential jurors after the ruling that he still expects opening statements on March 29.

