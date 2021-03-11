Houston Zoo welcomes new baby elephant

HOUSTON – There is a new baby elephant on the block at the Houston Zoo!

The 10-year-old Asian elephant Tupelo gave birth to a 284-pound female calf on Wednesday shortly after 11:00 a.m.

“Our animal team is thrilled that the birth has gone smoothly,” said Lisa Marie Avendano, vice president of animal operations at the Houston Zoo. “We look forward to continuing to watch Tupelo and her baby bond and introducing her to Houston.”

🐘 There’s a new kid on the block! On March 10, a new female elephant was born to 10-year-old Asian elephant Tupelo. Mother and baby will undergo continued post-natal exams and spend several days bonding before they are ready to join the rest of the herd. https://t.co/mT2U0gjRD9 pic.twitter.com/H1pjlYNXUN — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) March 11, 2021

Tupelo gave birth in the McNair Asian Elephant Habitat cow barn under the supervision of her keepers and veterinary staff.

The mother and her newborn, who has not yet been named, will undergo continued post-natal exams and spend several days bonding before they join the rest of the elephants.

During the bonding period, the elephant team will watch for the pair to share several key moments like nursing and hitting weight goals.

This is the first calf for Tupelo, whose pregnancy was the result of artificial insemination since she is related to all the male elephants at the zoo.

The calf raises the number of elephants in the Houston Zoo herd to 12: five males and seven females.