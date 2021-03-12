2 dead, 1 injured after four seperate shooting incidents across the Houston area

Authorities are searching for a man after police said he held his wife and kids hostage and shot his mother-in-law.

HOUSTON – It was a busy night for authorities across the greater Houston area. There were four separate incidents overnight including two fatalities and two officer-involved shootings.

Loyola Court Shooting

Authorities are searching for a man after police said he held his wife and kids hostage and shot his mother-in-law.

The incident happened around 8:55 p.m. Thursday at a home on Loyola Drive near Fleur De Lis Boulevard in the Cypress area, officials said.

According to authorities, a woman returned home where she and her children were held at gunpoint by her husband, Gregorio Gaitan, 32. Authorities said the wife was able to contact her mother, but when she arrived at the home, Gaitan shot and killed her.

The wife and kids were able to escape the home and Gaitan fled the scene wearing a Cowboys shirt and shorts, authorities said.

Authorities said a capital murder warrant has been issued for his arrest. Gaitan is considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.

Ad

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was found dead at a home in the Richmond area. (KPRC 2)

Emerybrook Court shooting

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was found dead at a home in the Richmond area.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday at a home on Emerybrook Court near Westmoor Drive.

Deputies said when they arrived at the home, they found one person dead at the home. Investigators said they are still working to learn more details about the shooting.

According to authorities, one person of interest has been detained.

A man is in critical condition after he was hit during an officer-involved shooting in north Houston. (KPRC 2)

Acres Homes officer-involved shooting

A man is in critical condition after he was hit during an officer-involved shooting in north Houston. The incident happened around 12:31 a.m. Friday at a home on Sandle Street and Dolly Wright Street in the Acres Homes area, police said.

Police said the incident started as a family disturbance call where someone had been hit in the head with a gun. When police arrived, they saw a man sitting inside a nearby car. When asked to step out, the man refused and opened fire on authorities, who returned fire.

Ad

Read the full story here

Investigators are working to learn more information after they said a man barricaded inside a home opened fire at them. (KPRC 2)

Sunnyside barricaded man

Investigators are working to learn more information after they said a man barricaded inside a home opened fire at them.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Friday at a home on Aledo Street near Bellfort Avenue in the Sunnyside area, police said.

Authorities said they got a “shot spotter” alert, which is their new technology that detects gunshots. When they arrived at the scene, police said someone fired at them, nearly hitting one of the responding officers.

Police said they took cover and SWAT officers were called. A perimeter was set up around the home and authorities said they were able to contact the homeowner, who was not present at the time of the incident.

Eventually, police said a relative of the homeowner who was inside the home came outside. Authorities also said they were able to recover some evidence from inside the home, but they do not believe the suspect is there.

Ad

Investigators said the homeowner and relative are being interviewed in order to learn more details.

Anyone with information on any of the above cases is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or 281-342-8477 for the Fort Bend County case.