Suspect in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after he was hit during an officer-involved shooting in north Houston.

The incident happened around 12:31 a.m. Friday at a home on Sandle Street and Dolly Wright Street in the Acres Homes area, police said.

Police said the incident started as a family disturbance call where someone had been hit in the head with a gun.

When police arrived, they found several people outside the home. While they were talking to people trying to learn details about what had happened, police said they saw a man sitting inside a nearby car.

Officers said they asked the 28-year-old man to step out of the vehicle and raise his hands, but the man refused and instead pulled out a gun and fired at police.

According to authorities, three officers returned fire, hitting the man multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but is expected to recover, police said.

Police said no officers were injured in the shooting. Investigators said they are still working to learn more details about what happened before they arrived.