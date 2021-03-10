Harris County Public Health gets new director

Barbie Robinson is seen in this photo posted on social media by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on March 9, 2021.

HOUSTON – A new director has been named to lead Harris County Public Health.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Tuesday night that Barbie Robinson will lead the county’s health department.

“She was selected after an incredibly thorough search, and I’m confident she’ll tackle the toughest public health challenges in our region with ambition, mastery and creativity,” Hidalgo wrote in her tweet.

Robinson appears to be coming to the Houston area from Sonoma County, California, where she was director of the county’s Department of Health Services for four years.

Before that, Robinson worked at the Centers for Medicare & Medical Services and the San Francisco Division of Financial Management & Fee-for-Service Operations.

Robinson replaces Dr. Umair Shah, who resigned in December to become the Secretary of Health for Washington state.