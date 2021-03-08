United offering COVID-19 testing for passengers at Bush Airport

HOUSTON – United passengers can now get tested for coronavirus at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The airline partnered with Xpress Spa to open the testing clinic in Terminal E.

Passengers can choose from a rapid test with results available in 15 minutes or a PCR test with results in two to three days.

“It’s very important that our customers feel safe, that our employees feel safe,” said Rodney Cox, vice president of United’s Hub at IAH. “Allowing everyone to get tested here to prove that they have a negative test result even flying domestically if they want to, it gives them peace of mind to all of (our) customers and employees.”

The clinic can process about 300 tests per day.

If a passenger tests positive, the airline will work to rebook the passenger on a different flight.

United and Xpress Spa opened a similar clinic at JFK Airport.

Passengers can get more information about the clinic at United’s app, website or at the airline’s Travel Ready center at the airport.