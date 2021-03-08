New welcome center in Heights gives nod to Houston’s local art scene

HOUSTON – Houston’s art scene is about to get bigger this year.

Arts Center Houston in Winter Street Studios will open their welcome center this Saturday at 1 p.m., bringing large-scale public art inside and out as a way to support local artists impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, a news release said.

The new welcome center is roughly 230 square feet and will feature artwork from a local artist every month, and the grand opening will coincide with Sawyer Yards’ Second Saturday event, where visitors have the chance to meet hundreds of local artists during open studio hours, socially-distanced.

Some of the artists featured are David Maldonado, who will open a large-scale exterior mural, David Mendoza, who designed the site’s furniture, and Kimmie Gillespie, who commissioned a large-scale map of the district.

Ad

Additional projects also include FotoFest’s “Public Life: Home and the people who live there,” which launches on Saturday, and FreshArts’ Space Taking Artist Residency featuring ARTcade.

The Arts Center will also serve as a directory for visitors with suggestions of places to do in the area, the release said. Business hours are from Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.