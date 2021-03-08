Man charged with murder after woman found strangled in SW Houston hotel room

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a woman who was found dead in a hotel southwest Houston hotel room.

Mark K. Risper, 32, is charged with the murder of 18-year-old Kenya Hall.

On Saturday, Houston police officers responded to a meet-the-firefighter call at a hotel located at 9610 West Sam Houston Parkway South service road around 5:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found Hall unresponsive in one of the hotel rooms. Paramedics pronounced her dead on the scene. Police say she was strangled.

After an investigation, Risper was identified as the suspect and charged and arrested.