Downtown Houston coffee shop serving up cheesecakes inspired by Girl Scout cookies all month long

HOUSTON – A downtown Houston coffee shop is stepping it up this March.
For a limited-time, Day 6 Coffee is offering Girl Scout cookie-inspired cheesecakes. The desserts are available in four flavors: shortbread, caramel deLites, thin mints and lemonades.
The shop at 910 Prairie Street also features a range of specialty coffees such as the Texas latte, cheesecake latte and lavender latte. It also offers a food menu with items such as kolaches, quiches, sandwiches and cookies and serves beer and wine.
Day 6 aims to serve as a collaborative space for creatives, entrepreneurs and high-performers.
Customers can purchase artwork and other products from local small businesses.