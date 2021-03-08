Downtown Houston coffee shop serving up cheesecakes inspired by Girl Scout cookies all month long

Day 6 Coffee is offering Girl Scout cookie-inspired cheesecakes for the month of March.

HOUSTON – A downtown Houston coffee shop is stepping it up this March.

For a limited-time, Day 6 Coffee is offering Girl Scout cookie-inspired cheesecakes. The desserts are available in four flavors: shortbread, caramel deLites, thin mints and lemonades.

The shop at 910 Prairie Street also features a range of specialty coffees such as the Texas latte, cheesecake latte and lavender latte. It also offers a food menu with items such as kolaches, quiches, sandwiches and cookies and serves beer and wine.

Day 6 aims to serve as a collaborative space for creatives, entrepreneurs and high-performers.

Customers can purchase artwork and other products from local small businesses.