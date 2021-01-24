2 brothers open Black-owned, Christian-inspired coffee shop in downtown Houston

HOUSTON – A Houston family opened the city’s only Black-owned coffee shop in downtown. Day 6 Coffee Co., located at 910 Prairie Street, is a specialty coffee shop and collaborative space for creatives, entrepreneurs and high-performers.

The coffee shop also offers a range of flavors, including Texas latte, cheesecake latte and pumpkin latte. The menu also features items such as boudin kolache, brisket kolache, florentine quiche, cheesecakes and sandwiches.

Two brothers, Ricardo and Ian Wilson, are the two faces that you will see when visiting Day 6 Coffee. Ricardo serves as the coffee connoisseur, while Ian provides his skills in the kitchen with his light bite items and pastries.

Day 6 Coffee was founded on the Bible verse, Genesis 1:31, that God created coffee, according to Ricardo.

“On the sixth day, God gave us coffee and so much more,” he said. “Although plants, trees and animals were created on the third day, God actually ‘gave’ us those creations when he created us on the 6th day. And the 6th day is said to be when God finished his creations.”

While studying abroad in Barcelona, Ricardo had his first coffee experience. He said his mother introduced him as she prepared coffee for the family on a daily basis.

“Waking up each morning to the smell of coffee with the combination of watching the sunrise was meditative and spiritual. We want everyone to have that same experience when drinking our coffee,” he said.

Ian shared that one of their now-deceased brothers had a love for food and pastries before he passed in 2015.

“One of my brother’s dreams was to open a restaurant. RJ and I and our family decided that we would fulfill his dream, firstly with me taking up the mantle as a chef and then ultimately using Day 6 Coffee Co as a stepping stone into making our mark in the food industry,” he said.

Day 6 Coffee also hopes to serve as a platform for other artists and entrepreneurs. They display and sell several products from small businesses.