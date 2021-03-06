10 injured in natural gas explosion, fire near Klein

KLEIN, Texas – As many as 10 people were injured Friday in a large natural gas explosion and fire near Klein that prompted an evacuation of some residents in the area.

The fire was reported in the 18700 block of Gleannloch Lakes Boulevard.

Rachel Neutzler, of the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, said that it appears a CenterPoint crew was working in the area and hit a high-pressure natural gas line.

A tweet by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said as many as 10 CenterPoint employees were taken to a hospital for treatment. Neutzler said one of those who was injured had to be taken to a hospital by helicopter.

Full Screen 1 / 12 Flames shoot from the scene of a large natural gas fire near Klein, Texas, on March 5, 2021.

Video from Sky 2 showed several vehicles belonging to a construction crew at the scene. Some of them appeared to be burning.

People are asked to avoid the area.

HCFMO officials said that people within 500 feet of the scene have been evacuated.

This developing story will be updated.