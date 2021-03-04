Popular Houston attractions announce whether or not guests will be required to wear masks

HOUSTON – Houston attractions wasted no time Wednesday announcing how they will handle Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to rescind the statewide mask order.

The decision varied in most cases with companies telling KPRC 2 they would monitor the situation closely and make adjustments if needed.

Space Houston

Space Center Houston is in compliance with directives of health officials and CDC guidelines. We are safely welcoming guests with new exhibits, spacious outdoor experiences and additional health and safety measures are at the forefront of our daily operations.

Space Center Houston, the Official Visitor Center of NASA Johnson Space Center, is located on government property. In accordance with the U.S. federal mandate for all government properties and the CDC and the World Health Organization’s recommendations, face masks are required for all guests ages two and older as well as our staff.

Guests without masks will not be allowed entry to Space Center Houston. Together, we can keep each other safe and healthy.

Kemah Boardwalk

The health and safety of our guests and employees is always our top priority. At all of our Landry’s properties in Texas, we will continue to screen our employees daily and require them to wear face masks at this time and will continue to reevaluate weekly. Additionally, we will continue our enhanced sanitation efforts, encourage social distancing and offer guests touch less menu and payment options. We look forward to welcoming more patrons inside our restaurants and getting more employees back to work.

Houston Zoo

In an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to protect our staff, guests, and animals, the Houston Zoo will continue to require all persons 10 years and older to wear masks while on Zoo grounds. We will also continue timed ticketing entry and limit the number of guests allowed entry.

Moody Garden

Moody Garden said they would require employees to wear masks. Guests will be encouraged to wear them but it would be optional.

“We have a lot of open spaces here so we are able to monitor our different attendants and that’s been happening organically,” said The Moody Gardens Marketing Director Jerri Hamachek. “If there are adjustments that need to be made we can make those adjustments.”