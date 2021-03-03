VIDEO: Man assaulted, robbed while dining at Houston restaurant

A screenshot from surveillance video released by authorities from a December incident at a fast food restaurant in Houston.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs help identifying two men who robbed another man after beating him up at a Houston fast food restaurant late last year.

According to the department, the incident occurred on Dec. 7 at the restaurant in the 10900 block of Bellaire.

The victim told authorities he was having a conversation with the two men who were seated together at a table before one of the men got up and punched him in the face for no apparent reason.

The second man then joined in and they both assaulted him, punching him numerous times in the face.

According to the department, the two men grabbed the victim’s backpack and other belongings before fleeing the scene.

The incident was captured on video.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is for help in identifying the two men seen in the video.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is advised to directly contact Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Ad

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.