James Harden’s new restaurant “Thirteen” to open to the public Thursday

HOUSTON – Ex-Rockets star James Harden’s new restaurant is still scheduled to open Thursday.

Thirteen, located at 1911 Bagby in Midtown has been Harden’s “true labor of love” according to the restaurant’s general manager, Rosea Grady in a news release, who is also excited to share the food, atmosphere, and the experience of the place.

The new, 15,000 square-foot upscale restaurant will also feature a hookah lounge and suspended lighting customized as a replica of Harden’s signature and will have outdoor seating and a private VIP room.

Fresh Oysters served at Thirteen by James Harden (Toshay Harvey)

Menu items include fresh seafood, dry-aged tomahawk steaks, and New Zealand lamb chops.

According to the release, Harden and his Thirteen staff have been simultaneously preparing for the restaurant’s opening while helping Houstonians get through the winter storm last February by donating hot meals and bottled water to families and schoolchildren.

IF YOU GO:

Thirteen by James Harden

Address: 1911 Bagby, Houston

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Reservations required, make a reservation here.