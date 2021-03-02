Sara Lowrey: Houston’s first female primetime newscast anchor

HOUSTON – Sara Lowrey had a television career that spanned roughly a decade, most of which happened in Houston at KPRC 2.

Lowrey interviewed politicians, movie stars and even Prince Charles during his visit to Texas.

“I covered a lot of education,” Lowrey said. “I covered a lot of medical stories. I covered a lot of visiting dignitary-type people.”

Her career took a historic move when she became the first female co-anchor of a primetime newscast in Houston.

“So, I worked all day as a reporter and I did the 6 o’clock news with Larry Rasco,” Lowrey said.

Lowrey said that she received a warm reception overall, but there were some hurdles to overcome.

“In the beginning, they didn’t give me as many stories to read as the male counterpart,” she said. “That changed also over time.”

Lowrey said that she did feel like she had to set an example for the women that would follow in her footsteps.

“I always felt like we had to put our best foot forward,” Lowrey said. “We had to look nice. We had to talk nice. We had to be nice, so that we wouldn’t screw it up for the people that would come behind us.”

“I’m am very proud of the women I see on TV today,” she added. “I think everyone does such a great job, and such a professional job. I’m just so happy to see so many women out there now.”

After leaving television news, Lowrey started her own production company which she ran for nearly 20 years.