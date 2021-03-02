Here’s how to get financial help from the Houston Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund

HOUSTON – A relief fund established after the winter storm that left hundreds of homes with damage from burst pipes has already raised millions of dollars and officials are ready to start giving some of that money to people needing help.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday that $7.1 million has already been raised for the fund, including a $100,000 donation from former Houston Rockets player Russell Westbrook. Donations are also still being accepted at winterstormrelieffund.org.

Turner said the fund will distribute $1.65 million in grants to people who need financial assistance to repair their homes.

People who need assistance can text “HOUSTONFREEZE” to 898211 to get information about the application process. Spanish speakers can text “HOUSTONAYUDA” TO 898211.