Biden in Houston: Here is a look at what the president plans to do during his visit

HOUSTON – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Houston Friday as Texas recovers from the winter storm.

The president will also meet with Gov. Greg Abbott at the FEMA vaccine super-site at NRG around 5 p.m. Friday. This will be Biden’s last stop after touring several locations.

Biden is expected to survey damage and recovery efforts following the deadly winter storm.

White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki said this is not a partisan issue for the president.

“The president doesn’t view the crisis and the millions of people who have been impacted by (the storm) as a Democratic or a Republican issue” Psaki said. “He views it as an issue where he’s eager to get relief, to tap into all the resources in the federal government, to make sure the people of Texas know we’re thinking about them, we’re fighting for them, and we’re going to continue working on this as they’re recovering.”

According to the White House, the president and first lady will arrive at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base at noon. Then they will make stops at the Houston Food Bank, Harris County Emergency Operations Center before taking a tour at the FEMA super-site.

Here is a look at their full schedule:

9: 40 a.m.: President and the first lady depart the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

12 p.m.: The couple arrives in Houston

12:50 p.m.: First lady visits Houston Food Bank

12:55 p.m.: Biden tours Harris County Emergency Operations Center

2:20 p.m.: President, the first lady tour Houston Food Bank and meet volunteers

5 p.m.: Biden delivers remarks at the FEMA COVID-19 vaccination facility at NRG Stadium

6 p.m.: The couple departs from Houston en route to Washington, D.C.

Abbott said he will join the president during the tour to discuss several key issues impacting Texans.

“The first thing that we will talk about will be the winter disaster that occurred,” Abbott said. “…And then, on top of that, we will be visiting one of the vaccine super sites they have located in Houston.”

According to the White House, Biden will deliver remarks after touring the vaccination site.